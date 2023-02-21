DOJ Must Produce Georgia Voting Law Challenge Docs

By Katie Buehler (February 21, 2023, 7:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice must hand over to Georgia records of its discussions with advocacy groups who have challenged the state's controversial 2021 voting law, a D.C. federal judge ruled after finding the records aren't communications exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act....

