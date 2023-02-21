Altria Judge Cuts $17.5M Atty Fee Bid Citing 'Paper Tiger' Deal

By Dorothy Atkins (February 21, 2023, 4:41 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge has refused to award investors' counsel $17.5 million in fees for securing a $117 million derivative shareholder deal with tobacco giant Altria Group, awarding $15 million instead because of his "significant" involvement in revising the initial "paper tiger" settlement, which he said "rang hollow."...

