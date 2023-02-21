Credit Histories Fair Game For Tenant Checks, Court Told

By Grace Dixon (February 21, 2023, 6:11 PM EST) -- A tenant-screening firm and a Boston landlord urged a Massachusetts federal court to toss claims the firm's screening algorithm shut out Black and Hispanic renters, arguing that federal agencies have clearly greenlighted the use of credit scores in housing decisions....

