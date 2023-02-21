Professor Sues Georgia State University Over Unequal Pay

By Kelcey Caulder (February 21, 2023, 7:39 PM EST) -- A Georgia State University professor is accusing the university and three university officials of denying him equitable pay for years, saying he is now being forced to repay income he was voluntarily paid, something he says causes him to make less than his contracted salary....

