Fraud Study Reflects Juror Assumptions About Intent

By Jack Sharman and Gabe Dowdell (February 22, 2023, 2:57 PM EST) -- A recent study conducted by finance professors, published in the Review of Accounting Studies, has received attention and criticism for its conclusion that only one-third of corporate frauds are detected.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS