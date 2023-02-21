SC County Says Development Denial Suit Confuses Caselaw

By Grace Dixon (February 21, 2023, 9:42 PM EST) -- A county in South Carolina doubled down on efforts to ax claims from a local NAACP branch and developer that the demise of a low-income housing project was racially motivated, telling a federal court in the Palmetto State that the entities' claims to standing warped legal precedent....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS