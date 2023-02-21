Ex-Player Pushes Back At NFL's Bid To Toss Racial Bias Suit

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (February 21, 2023, 7:56 PM EST) -- Former NFL linebacker Junior Galette pushed back after Commissioner Roger Goodell and seven teams recently asked a Florida federal judge to toss his $300 million race discrimination suit for good, saying Tuesday he did remedy some of the infirmities previously identified in his suit and calling for the court to settle the case....

