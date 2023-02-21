4th Circ. Says Md. Laws Didn't Create Rx Benefits Contract

By Kellie Mejdrich (February 21, 2023, 5:28 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday upheld dismissal of a union local's complaint alleging the state of Maryland breached a statutorily formed contract with active employees to provide prescription drug benefits upon retirement, finding no such agreement existed in state law....

