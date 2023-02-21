Amazon, Workers Ink $7.2M Deal In Security-Line Pay Cases

By Hailey Konnath (February 21, 2023, 9:12 PM EST) -- Amazon.com and a staffing company have agreed to pay $7.2 million to settle litigation claiming they should have paid workers for their time spent in security screenings at a number of warehouses in Pennsylvania, a deal that comes after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court weighed in on the issue....

