Ill. Hospitals Can't Knock Out Class In Price Hike Antitrust Suit

By Rachel Riley (February 23, 2023, 5:40 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Illinois has rejected a hospital system's attempt to derail a certified antitrust class action, saying the hospital patients' economic study of the suburban Chicago system's price increases after a 2000 merger could be enough for a jury to decide it dominated the local health care market and charged artificially high rates....

