NY Worker Sues MTA Over 'Unlawful' Cannabis Test Firing

By Mike Curley (February 21, 2023, 4:10 PM EST) -- A New York electrical worker is suing the Metropolitan Transit Authority and its subsidiary the Long Island Rail Road in federal court for more than $6 million, saying he was wrongfully fired after an unlawful drug test found trace evidence of cannabis use....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS