9th Circ. Affirms Ex-Equinox Worker's Bias Trial Loss

By Gina Kim (February 21, 2023, 7:39 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed Equinox's jury trial win in an employment discrimination case, finding that the California federal judge overseeing the three-day trial didn't abuse his discretion by excluding alleged "Me Too" testimony from former workers and by placing time limits on the presentation of evidence....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS