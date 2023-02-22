4th Circ. Revives Suit Against Equifax Unit, Citing TransUnion

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 22, 2023, 6:10 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday revived a proposed class action claiming that an Equifax subsidiary violated a South Carolina privacy law by requiring part of customers' Social Security numbers to determine whether a data breach affected them, saying the case actually belonged in state court under the U.S. Supreme Court's TransUnion ruling....

