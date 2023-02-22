Harvard Tells 1st Circ. Admissions Case Has Insurance Fallout

By Chris Villani (February 22, 2023, 2:41 PM EST) -- Harvard University told the First Circuit Tuesday that letting Zurich American Insurance Co. off the hook for covering legal fees racked up during a U.S. Supreme Court fight over the school's admissions policy would lead other insurers to avoid paying out based on technicalities....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS