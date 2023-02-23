House-Flipping Investor Class Certified In RICO Case

By Ryan Harroff (February 23, 2023, 6:23 PM EST) -- A group of investors accusing a house-flipping operation of defrauding them with "bait-and-switch tactics" and "duplicitous real estate agents" can pursue some of their claims as a class, but the Ohio federal judge who certified them cut multiple claims from their complaint at the same time....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS