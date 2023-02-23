Rosen Firm Asks To Lead Yoga Streaming Co. Investor Action

By Thy Vo (February 23, 2023, 5:16 PM EST) -- The Rosen Law Firm is asking a Colorado federal judge for approval to lead a proposed class action against the yoga video streaming service Gaia Inc. over allegations the company misrepresented its subscriber numbers to investors and opened itself up to regulatory scrutiny....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS