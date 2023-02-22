Insurer Needn't Cover Child Care Biz Bus Crash Claims

By Daniel Tay (February 22, 2023, 5:30 PM EST) -- An insurer doesn't have to cover passengers injured in a bus crash under a policy issued to a child care business, a Michigan federal court ruled, saying the policy had previously been declared void and the declaration applied to the passengers....

