Texas Atty Says Appeals Court 'Made Up' Sanctions Offenses

By Thy Vo (February 23, 2023, 9:42 PM EST) -- An attorney who was fined by a Texas appellate court for "disrespectful" comments about its justices and court staff has appealed that decision to the state Supreme Court, claiming the justices were biased and that he was sanctioned for "made up occurrences."...

