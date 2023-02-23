Afghan Judge Loses Fight To Relocate To The UK

By Silvia Martelli (February 22, 2023, 4:38 PM EST) -- The Court of Appeal rejected an Afghan judge's challenge Wednesday to a decision refusing his relocation to the United Kingdom under a government policy, saying the lower court was right when concluding that he did not meet the requirement of having direct connections to the U.K. government....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS