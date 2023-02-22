No Whistleblower Award For Exec Who Helped CFTC: 7th Circ.

By Daniel Ducassi (February 22, 2023, 8:56 PM EST) -- A former executive for 3Red Trading can't get a whistleblower award for helping the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission pursue spoofing claims against his ex-employer, a Seventh Circuit panel concluded Wednesday, noting that the agency sent him a document preservation request and several subpoenas before he submitted the information....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS