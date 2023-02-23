Train Crew Tried To Stop Before Ohio Derailment, NTSB Says

By Linda Chiem (February 23, 2023, 7:10 PM EST) -- Norfolk Southern train operators tried to slow down after being alerted to an overheating wheel bearing moments before a train carrying toxic chemicals and other hazardous materials derailed and caught fire in East Palestine, Ohio, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS