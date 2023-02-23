The Bigger Issue Looming In High Court Identity Theft Case

By David Kelley, Michael McGinley and Justin Aimonetti (February 23, 2023, 1:28 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors have a tendency to stretch the federal criminal statutes to their outer limits.[1] In recent years, the U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly rejected efforts to expand the reach of the criminal laws — especially the fraud statutes.[2]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS