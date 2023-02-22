Resale Fraud Scammer Extradited From Nigeria Gets 5 Years

By Pete Brush (February 22, 2023, 4:36 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced a Nigerian national to five years in prison Wednesday for a "devious" scheme to acquire medical and computer equipment by impersonating state procurement officials, resell the goods and keep the proceeds....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS