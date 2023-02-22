Donziger's Contempt Ruling Feud Piques Justices' Interest

By Caroline Simson (February 22, 2023, 9:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court could soon decide whether to take up disbarred human rights attorney Steven Donziger's challenge to the constitutionality of an order appointing a special prosecutor to pursue contempt charges against him, a case that some have said raises serious separation of powers questions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS