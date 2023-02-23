4th Circ. Affirms Toss Of Ex-Massey CEO's Defamation Suit

By Katie Buehler (February 23, 2023, 7:18 PM EST) -- A Fourth Circuit panel has affirmed a West Virginia judge's termination of defamation claims filed by former coal company CEO and U.S. Senate candidate Don Blankenship, holding there was no evidence 16 news outlets and journalists called him a "felon" — instead of a person convicted of a federal misdemeanor — with actual malice....

