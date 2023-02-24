Sierra Club Says EPA Fell Short Of Air Standards In Texas

By Anna Bongardino (February 24, 2023, 6:08 PM EST) -- The Sierra Club has hit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with a suit in California federal court, saying it failed to create or approve an implementation plan to improve air quality in two eastern Texas counties after learning of the state's failure to remedy high levels of sulfur dioxide....

