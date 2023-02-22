11th Circ. Rules MSP Act Doesn't Preempt State Law, Contracts

By Carolina Bolado (February 22, 2023, 8:56 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled on Wednesday that the Medicare Secondary Payer Act does not preempt insurance policy time limits on claims or the presuit notice requirement in Florida's personal injury protection statute, in a decision that ends the bid of assignees of Medicare Advantage organizations to recover medical costs from primary payers in a slip-and-fall case and two car crashes....

