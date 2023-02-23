Judge OKs Some Blast Claims Against TPC Ch. 11 Sponsors

By Jeff Montgomery (February 23, 2023, 2:16 PM EST) -- Some multidistrict litigation tort claims in Texas seeking damages from sponsors of TPC Group Inc.'s Chapter 11 plan arising from plant explosions in November 2019 can proceed, a Delaware bankruptcy judge has ruled, unless the claims are an exclusive property of the company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS