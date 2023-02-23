Qatari Biz Wins Redo To See If UK Law Covers Employee Suit

By Ashish Sareen (February 23, 2023, 7:50 PM GMT) -- An appellate judge has given a Qatari conglomerate another shot at challenging a payout for a U.K.-based employee who wasn't paid during an extended stay in Qatar during the COVID-19 pandemic, for an assessment of whether British employment law applied to the case....

