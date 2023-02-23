Disc Golf Org. Faces Gender Bias Suit Over New Trans Policy

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (February 23, 2023, 7:27 PM EST) -- A transgender female professional disc golfer who has competed as a woman in 60 Professional Disc Golf Association-sanctioned events sued the organization along with the Disc Golf Pro Tour, accusing the two of gender discrimination for adopting a new gender policy that would make her ineligible to compete as a woman as a "direct response" to her success....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS