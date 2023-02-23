Truck Driver Says Arithmetic Proves OT Wage Eligibility

By Caleb Drickey (February 23, 2023, 5:48 PM EST) -- A truck driver told a Michigan federal court it erred in ruling that he failed to specifically state that he drove small vehicles too frequently to qualify for an exemption to federal overtime rules, arguing that basic arithmetic derived from his testimony was not distinct from his statements....

