Fans Say Commanders Can't Kick Railing Suit To Arbitration

By Elaine Briseño (February 23, 2023, 6:30 PM EST) -- Four fans who took a tumble at the Washington Commanders' stadium after a railing collapsed argue they shouldn't be forced into arbitration because they purchased their tickets through a third party, and their attorney says the team is fighting so hard to keep the case from landing before a jury because it could have overarching implications....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS