Payment Card Co. Taps Ex-CFPB, O'Melveny Atty As CLO

By Sarah Jarvis (February 23, 2023, 9:00 PM EST) -- Global payment card issuer Marqeta Inc. said Thursday it has hired as its chief legal officer the former head of legal, compliance and risk at a cloud-based banking platform, who brings with her enforcement experience from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and BigLaw bona fides from O'Melveny & Myers LLP....

