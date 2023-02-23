Enviros Lose 4th Circ. Challenge Of Coastal NC Bridge Project

By Hayley Fowler (February 23, 2023, 5:22 PM EST) -- Opponents of a proposed five-mile bridge to North Carolina's Outer Banks lost their appeal Thursday when the Fourth Circuit affirmed the adequacy of an initial environmental review, finding there was no need for a substantial second look at the project's potential environmental impacts despite a significant lapse in time....

