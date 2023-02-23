Liquor Store Not Liable For Drunk Driver, Colo. Panel Rules

By Daniel Ducassi (February 23, 2023, 4:54 PM EST) -- A Colorado appellate panel ruled Thursday that a liquor store that sold alcohol to a drunk driver who then killed a couple in a car accident but had not yet drunk the alcohol the store sold her is not liable for the fatal crash, finding no causal connection between the sale and the collision....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS