Spain Can't Get $81M Renewables Award Nixed

By Caroline Simson (February 23, 2023, 9:10 PM EST) -- Spain has come up short in its bid to annul a €77 million ($81.6 million) arbitral award issued to renewable energy investors after the country reneged on economic incentives that had spurred them into buying eight wind farms in the country....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS