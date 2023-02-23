Awaiting High Court, USPTO Holds 'Critical' Trademark Apps

By Andrew Karpan (February 23, 2023, 9:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has announced that it would be "suspending action" on any trademark applications trying to take advantage of a new appeals court ruling that potentially lets people license trademarks that make fun of the names of living figures like former President Donald Trump while the office waits for the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in....

