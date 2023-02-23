Florida Bar Seeks Atty's Suspension Over Social Media Posts

By James Mills (February 23, 2023, 4:59 PM EST) -- The Florida Bar on Thursday asked the state Supreme Court for an emergency suspension of an attorney because, the organization says, he went on social media to repeatedly post expletive-filled threats of violence, including death threats, as well as derogatory statements against various judges and the justice system....

