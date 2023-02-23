McAlister's Must Face Privacy Suit Over Workers' Finger Scans

By Allison Grande (February 23, 2023, 9:55 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has refused to ax a proposed class action accusing fast food chain McAlister's Deli and its parent company of unlawfully collecting employees' fingerprints for timekeeping purposes, rejecting the contention that only direct employers can be held responsible for improperly capturing biometric data. ...

