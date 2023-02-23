Dell, VMware Win Patent Trial With Albright-Directed Verdict

By Ryan Davis (February 23, 2023, 10:43 PM EST) -- Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright issued a directed verdict Thursday in favor of Dell and VMware, ending a trial in which prolific plaintiff Brazos Licensing & Development accused the companies of infringing cloud computing patents and sought $435 million in damages....

