Feds Plan To Deny Tribal Status To Mich. Native Group

By Caleb Symons (February 24, 2023, 11:16 PM EST) -- The federal government is slated to deny tribal recognition for an Indigenous group in Michigan known as the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians, pointing to evidence that the group coalesced in the 1990s, much too late to satisfy an element of formal recognition....

