NY Law Alters Foreclosure Timeliness Framework Post-Engel

By Jeffrey Cohen, Christopher Gorman and Zachary Kuperman (February 24, 2023, 5:31 PM EST) -- The Foreclosure Abuse and Prevention Act, which New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law on Dec. 30, aims to overturn the New York Court of Appeals' 2021 decision in Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Engel, and thereby prevent what the statute's sponsor has called the yo-yo effect of lenders' manipulation of the statute of limitations in mortgage foreclosure lawsuits. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS