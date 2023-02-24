Detail Lacking In Fraud Claim Over Lawyer's Hacked Email

By Thy Vo (February 24, 2023, 4:17 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has thrown out a man's claim that a Virginia-based digital marketing company hacked his attorney's email in order to defraud him out of nearly $369,000, finding the court doesn't have jurisdiction over the suit....

