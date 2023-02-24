Pro Say: Data Collection Goes To White Castle

Law360 (February 24, 2023, 9:19 PM EST) -- The Illinois Supreme Court shook up the world of privacy litigation last week with a ruling that every unlawful collection of employee fingerprints by White Castle resulted in a new and separate claim under the state's biometric privacy law, shifting the standard for how biometric privacy claims accrue and potentially opening the hamburger chain up to billions in damages....

