Calif. Bill Aims To Speed Up UC's Return Of Tribal Relics

By Ali Sullivan (February 24, 2023, 5:34 PM EST) -- A bill in the California state legislature seeks to hasten the return of Native American remains and artifacts held in the state's university system collection after an audit released last year found that several of California's public universities have inconsistently adhered to repatriation laws....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS