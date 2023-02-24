There's More To The Helix FLSA Opinion Than Meets The Eye

By Nicholas Woodfield (February 24, 2023, 4:48 PM EST) -- Writing on Feb. 22 for a 6-3 U.S. Supreme Court majority in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. v. Hewitt, Justice Elena Kagan refused to treat an oil rig worker's high daily wage as the legal equivalent of a salary for the simple reason that a salary under the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 is described as a "predetermined" weekly, or less frequent, amount that's paid "without regard to the number of days or hours worked."...

