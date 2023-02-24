A Dozen Dem AGs Sue Over FDA's Abortion Drug Regulations

By Andrew Karpan (February 24, 2023, 10:36 PM EST) -- The attorneys general in a dozen states have asked a federal judge on Friday to rescind some of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's regulations covering the abortion medication mifepristone, which they say have created new "Orwellian dangers" in the post-Dobbs legal climate....

