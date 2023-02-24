Billionaire Loses Appeal Over Deutsche Contempt Conviction

By Ronan Barnard (February 24, 2023, 5:49 PM GMT) -- Billionaire Alexander Vik lost his fight on Friday to overturn his conviction for contempt at a London appeals court after it found that a judge had not wrongly ruled he had lied in court during his 13-year battle with Deutsche Bank over $330 million worth of debt....

