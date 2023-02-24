Saudi Kingdom Asks Judge For Direction In LIV, PGA Rumble

By Elaine Briseño (February 24, 2023, 6:31 PM EST) -- The Saudi Arabian government wants to weigh in on the legal battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf but is looking for guidance from the court on how to do that following two rulings this month that paved the way for the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund and its governor to be drawn into the contract interference lawsuit....

