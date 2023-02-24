NY Comptroller Balks At Atty Fees In US Steel Settlement

By Matthew Santoni (February 24, 2023, 1:35 PM EST) -- The New York State Comptroller's Office has registered an objection to Levi & Korsinsky LLP's request for $13.3 million in attorney fees from the settlement of a shareholder suit against U.S. Steel, arguing to a Pennsylvania federal court that awarding one-third of the $40 million settlement fund in fees would be "shockingly high."...

